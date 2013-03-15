Justin Bieber Slams Media And Lindsay Lohan In Crazy Instagram Rant

Justin Bieber is letting the press get the best of him.



Last week, a reported two-hour concert delay, an on-stage collapse, followed by a verbal lashout at paparazzi became fodder for media outlets — ourselves included — to suggest the 19-year-old singer is having a meltdown.

Rather than lie down and let the bad press pass, Bieber is fighting it head on.

This morning, the singer took to Instagram to rant about the press, his success, and even took a biting jab at Lindsay Lohan.

Here’s his original Instagram via TMZ:

Photo: @justinbieber / Instagram

And here’s the text as it appeared:

“Everyone in my team has been telling me, “keep the press happy” but I’m tired of all the countless lies in the press right now. Saying I’m going to rehab and how my family is disappointed in me. My family is beyond proud, and nothing’s been said by them, my grandparents wouldn’t know how to reach to press even of [sic] they did want to so that was a lie and rehab con. if Anyone believes i need rehab thats their own stupidity lol I’m 19 with 5 number one albums, 19 and I’ve seen the whole world. 19 and I’ve accomplished more than I could’ve ever dreamed of, i’m 19 and it must be scary to some people to think that this is just the beginning. I know my talent level and i know i got my head on straight. i know who i am and i know who i’m not My messege [sic] is to to believe. My albums could be about anything but my messages have been to never say never and believe, not to believe in me, but to believe in yourself .. I honestly don’t care if you don’t believe in me because I believe in me, and look where that’s gotten me so far.. I’m writing this with a smile on my face and love in my heart. Letting u know first hand how I feel rather than have these story linger. I’m a good person with a big heart. And don’t think I deserve all of this negative press I’ve worked my arse off to get where I am and my hard work doesn’t stop here. i’m growing up finding myself while having people watch me and criticise me everyday i think im doing pretty damn good. And to those comparing me to Lindsey Lohan look at her 2012 tax statements ;)“

Since then, Bieber deleted the post and reupped a reworked one omitting the diss at Lohan and thanking his fans:

Photo: @justinbieber / Instagram

The only bit that has changed is the ending where Bieber acknowledges he’s human, he makes mistakes, and he gets angry from time to time:

“And don’t think I deserve all this negative press I’ve worked my arse off to get where I am and my hard work doesn’t stop here… All this isn’t easy. I get angry sometimes. I’m human. I’m gonna make mistakes. In gonna grow and get better from them. But all the love from you guys overcomes the negativity. I love u. Thanks.”

