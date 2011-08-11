Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Inspire Art -- Weird, Nude, Bronze Art

Photo: wwtdd.com

On Wednesday, word of a new work by sculptor Daniel Edwards hit the internet.A bronze statute of teen celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, nearly nude (there is a Canadian Maple Leaf and Texas Lone Star covering certain bits) and fused together as one person, above the words “Justin & Selena Forever.”



Oh, and there’s a Canadian goose mounting a Texas armadillo.

Get it? She’s from Texas, he’s Canadian, we’re uncomfortable.

In case you don’t recognise Edwards’ name — which you probably don’t — he’s the one who created the sculpture of a naked Britney Spears giving birth on a bearskin rug.

Of the piece, Edwards told MTV:

“Really, can you think of any teenage couple that’s bigger or been bigger than them? Also, for my point of view, when I look at it, there’s a lot of interesting components to it…That was pretty much the obvious point of entry. She is 19, so that takes away a little bit of the edge, I think, but the fact that he’s 17, that was totally the point of it.”

Totally.

The statute will be on display at Dallas’ New Fine Arts, which sounds like a museum but it’s actually an adult mega-store. Of course it is.

Photo: uproxx.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.