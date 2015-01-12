Team Bieber Says 'Un-Retouched' Calvin Klein Photo Isn't Real

Calvin Klein Justin Bieber genuinely looks like this in real life, his entourage says.

“Team Bieber” has contacted pop music website BreatheHeavy.com with a cease and desist letter and a request to issue a retraction after it published photos that allegedly showed that Justin Bieber’s Calvin Klein ads had been dramatically Photoshopped in order to give him a more muscular physique and a bigger bulge in his boxer shorts.

Bieber’s entourage says the alleged un-retouched image published by BreatheHeavy.com isn’t genuine. The website has obliged with the cease and desist order, apologised, and posted a retraction.

The retraction says: “We sincerely apologise to Bieber for the hit to his ego and to the millions of tweens on social media we upset: Swag swag swag, on you. Chillin’ by the fire while we eatin’ fondue.” (A play on Bieber’s hit song “Boyfriend.”)

BreatheHeavy.com’s original post also claimed Bieber was a nightmare on set, trying to hit on fellow model Lara Stone repeatedly throughout the shoot.

However, Calvin Klein’s chief marketing officer Melissa Goldie told Us Magazine he was the complete opposite.

Goldie said: “Justin showed up early every day with amazing energy; he completely trusted us and gave it his all.”

She added: “Lara [Stone] definitely gave Justin some modelling pointers, especially when we shot the print images, but when we started to shoot the commercial, Justin had some pointers for Lara… He came alive when it was time to perform, especially when the drum kit came out — it was really impressive.”

Meanwhile, Bieber’s personal trainer Patrick Nilsson, has also leapt to the defence of the popstar over the photos.

He, somewhat bizarrely, told Access Hollywood: “I can definitely confirm [Justin] is a well-endowed guy. I sound weird saying that, but yes.”

You said it.

Business Insider has contacted Calvin Klein again to ascertain whether the images posted by BreatheHeavy.com were in fact genuine. This article will be updated if a response is received.

