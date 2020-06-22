Justin Bieber says sexual assault allegation against him is 'factually impossible,' shares hotel receipts

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Justin Bieber denied the incident ever took place.

On Saturday, an anonymous post on Twitter accused Bieber of sexually assaulting a woman on March 9, 2014, at The Four Seasons Hotel after a music event in Austin, Texas.

Bieber responded on Sunday with a series of tweets, writing: “I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

He shared receipts for an Airbnb where he claims he stayed with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez on March 9 and a Westin hotel on March 10.

Bieber said he would work with twitter and the authorities to take legal action against his accuser.

Justin Bieber has denied a sexual assault allegation made about him on Twitter, posting a series of receipts, photos, and links, which he says proves his innocence.

The accusation came in a Tweet purporting to be from a woman named Danielle, who claimed that Bieber assaulted her.

The post from June 20 said she had been sexually assaulted by Bieber in an Austin, Texas, Four Seasons Hotel in March 2014.

An anonymous woman, called Danielle, accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons in 2014, Bieber’s camp deny the claims and say he was staying at an Airbnb on that date. pic.twitter.com/Q8QkCjya8X — insta: @sasscelebs (@sasscelebs) June 21, 2020

Bieber responded on Sunday: “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.

Bieber tweeted: “In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber tweeted that his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez was with him when he performed at Austin’s SXSW festival.

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber tweeted photos and links that he said showed they “didn’t arrive in Austin that night from Selena’s show in Houston until late in the night.”

Here is article that shows we didn’t arrive in Austin that night from Selena’s show in Houston until late in the night. https://t.co/BsxCoMasqa — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber also wrote that he stayed at an Airbnb on March 9 and a Westin hotel on March 10: “Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th.”

Bieber tweeted: “We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted.”

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber then posted receipts of his time at the Airbnb as well as his time spent at the Westin: “The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends.”

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber said the name on the receipts, Mike Lowery, is an alias he was using at the time.

Bieber finished his series of tweets by writing: “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

A second allegation appeared on Twitter in the wake of the first.

Another post, purporting to be from a woman named Kadi, said: “I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too.”

The account alleged that the assault happened in 2015. Bieber has yet to respond to this accusation.

I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

Insider has contacted Bieber’s representatives for comment.

