Justin Bieber says the Popeyes chicken sandwich is 'not worth the hype'

Getty Images/Jason Merritt Justin Bieber recently admitted to not liking the Popeyes chicken sandwich.

On Thursday night, Justin Bieber posted an Instagram story in which he admitted to his 121 million followers that he doesn’t think the wildly popular chicken sandwich from Popeyes is “worth the hype.”

The 25-year-old singer picked up three sandwiches from the chain to put to the test.

“I gotta see what all this hype is about … All this hype on the Popeyes chicken sandwich … Let me see what we got here,” he said in his first Instagram story.

justinbieber / Instagram Justin Bieber’s first Popeyes Instagram story showed three sandwiches on a counter.

After tasting one of the sandwiches, Bieber followed up with a story that was captioned, “Not worth the hype.”

In the story, the singer can be heard chewing and saying, “It’s good but it’s not worth the hype.”

justinbieber / Instagram Bieber said the viral sandwich doesn’t live up to the hype.

However, the following story showed a large cup of sweet tea from Popeyes that Bieber said was “bangin’ though.”

justinbieber / Instagram Bieber was a fan of the sweet tea, though.

The singer’s opinion comes days after the relaunch of the Popeyes chicken sandwich. Upon its initial release in August, the chicken sandwich sold out in just two weeks and led to chaos and violence at Popeyes locations across the country.

While Justin Bieber may not be the biggest fan, customers still appear to be devoted to the chicken sandwich. Business Insider reported that customer visits to Popeyes on Sunday, the day of the relaunch, surpassed the peak traffic during the original launch.

