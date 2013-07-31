Justin Bieber Tried To Rap Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' During Detroit Concert Stop

During a concert stop in Eminem’s hometown of Detroit over the weekend, Justin Bieber payed homage to the rapper by performing “Lose Yourself” for excited fans.



After mistaking the word “sweaty” for “heavy,” Bieber pretty much nailed the rest of the lyrics — but stopped just short of letting loose at the chorus, leaving fans wanting more. Watch below:

