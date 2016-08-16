Justin Bieber has quit Instagram after alleged fight with Selena Gomez

It appears Justin Bieber has finally had enough of the drama. The singer has vanished from Instagram, leaving only a “USER NOT FOUND” notification for devastated Beliebers.

Now, the hashtag #JustinDeactivatedParty is trending and many, many of Bieber’s fans are beside themselves.

On Monday night, one of the last posts from Bieber was about a new dog he had acquired named Todd that received over one million likes. Todd was adorable, but if you were hoping to see a lot more of Todd, think again — Bieber had deactivated his account by Tuesday morning.

It all started on Monday when Bieber said his fans were “out of hand” for lambasting his reported new reported girlfriend, Sofia Richie, who’s a model and daughter of Lionel Richie. The new, young couple kept posting pictures of themselves together, and many Beliebers — as the singers fans call themselves — did not like it and made that fact known.

“I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like,” Bieber said on one of his last Instagrams.

@sofiarichie/Instagram A last snapshot of Bieber and Richie from Richie’s Instagram.

The hashtag #RIPBeliebers started trending after Bieber posted that his fans were “out of hand,” and Bieber’s high-profile ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, even allegedly weighed in on the fight between Bieber and his fans.

Now, Bieber has excluded himself from the narrative, as Taylor Swift might say, and deleted his account. At the time of this post, Richie’s Instagram account (with pictures of Bieber) is still up.

This is not the first time that Bieber has attempted to make his life less public. Back in May, he introduced a no-photo policy that left many of his followers feeling betrayed.

“It has gotten to the point that people won’t even say hi to me or recognise me as a human,” Bieber explained in an Instagram post about why he will no longer be taking pictures with fans.”I want to be able to keep my sanity. I realise people will be disappointed but I don’t owe anybody a picture.”

It’s true Bieber doesn’t owe anyone a picture — not even one on Instagram.

