Justin Bieber Pranks TMZ By Posting Their Phone Number

Aly Weisman

Justin Bieber is known for his annual April Fools’ day jokes, and he didn’t let this year’s holiday slide by.

On Monday, Bieber tweeted to his nearly 37 million followers:

The number posted is actually TMZ’s tip line, and since the number is toll free, TMZ will be footing the bill for all the calls.

TMZ was the first site to post Bieber’s pot pics back in January and hasn’t let up on the 19-year-old singer since.

But TMZ took the joke well, with reporter Dax Holt later tweeting/vining:

