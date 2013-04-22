Justin Bieber Posts And Deletes PDA Pic With Ex Selena Gomez — Here's Today's Buzz

- Justin Bieber posted a photo (right) of himself getting close with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez — and then quickly took it down. Gomez sparked rumours the couple were back together when she flew to Norway to meet up with Bieber, who is touring there.
- After production on Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper’s new movie “American Hustle” was shut down amid the Boston manhunt last week, filming will resume on Monday.
- Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has rekindled a relationship with her estranged biological mother, Debbie Rowe — who showed up at Paris’ school this weekend to see her daughter perform in a dance show.
- Bob Dylan is going on tour with Wilco and My Morning Jacket. It will be called the AmericanaramA Festival of Music, dates and cities will be announced Monday at noon.
- A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, and B.o.B. are also touring this summer. They announced their ‘Under the Influence of Music’ 2013 summer tour on 4/20.
- Divinyls’ Christina Amphlett, ‘I Touch Myself’ Singer, dies at 53 after battling breast cancer and multiple sclerosis.
- E! is getting a bunch of new scripted TV series.
