Justin Bieber Police Report Reveals He Was Combative, Rude To Cops, And Resisted Arrest

Miami PD Justin Bieber’s side mugshot from early Thursday morning in Miami.

Justin Bieber was arrested early Thursday morning for DUI, resisting arrest without violence, drag racing, and driving with an expired licence.

According to the police report — released by the Miami Beach Police Department — the 19-year-old pop star admitted to smoking weed, drinking alcohol, and taking prescription meds leading up to his arrest.

According to the report, cops approached Bieber’s car and realised he reeked of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. It states he had a “stupor look on his face.”

Bieber was reportedly defiant from the get-go, yelling at the cops, “Why the f— are you doing this?” and “What the f— did I do. Why did you stop me?”

When the officer tried to perform a routine pat down, Bieber yelled, “I ain’t got no f—— weapons, why do you have to search me? What the f— is this about?”

Bieber was eventually charged with non-violent resisting arrest because he then kept putting his hands “into his pants pocket.”

“The cop ordered him to put his hands on the vehicle, and Bieber initially complied but soon took his hands off the car, turned and then cussed out the cop,” reports TMZ. “The cop then grabbed Justin by the right arm, Justin pulled his arm away, and said, ‘What the f— are you doing?'”

Bieber claimed he wasn’t drunk and was just coming back from recording music in the studio — but TMZ has photos of him out earlier at a night club.

The 19-year-old then proceeded to fail a field sobriety test.

The Miami Herald cites police as saying that Bieber’s entourage used cars to block traffic in a residential area, creating a drag strip for the pop star before his arrest.

Read the police report below:







