Justin Bieber Will Make You Smell Good, Fly

Photo: JustinBieberHQ.com
Tween dream Justin Bieber launched an official commercial for his new perfume, “Someday.”The Biebs is following the steps of countless pop-stars before him — Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera — by releasing his own scent for the girls who love him.
It hits stores on June 20th.
According to the perfume’s site, the $45 bottle contains “a fragrance he can’t get enough of and can’t stay away from, making those who wear it irresistible.”
Irresistible to sneaking into a girl’s room and whisking her off to the heavens, all while wearing his best purple sneakers… at least, according to the commercial.
