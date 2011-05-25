Justin Bieber Will Make You Smell Good, Fly

Photo: JustinBieberHQ.com

Tween dream Justin Bieber launched an official commercial for his new perfume, “Someday.”The Biebs is following the steps of countless pop-stars before him — Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera — by releasing his own scent for the girls who love him.



It hits stores on June 20th.

According to the perfume’s site, the $45 bottle contains “a fragrance he can’t get enough of and can’t stay away from, making those who wear it irresistible.”

Irresistible to sneaking into a girl’s room and whisking her off to the heavens, all while wearing his best purple sneakers… at least, according to the commercial.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.