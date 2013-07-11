Shocking Video Of Justin Bieber Peeing Into A Restaurant Mop Bucket

A shocking video from earlier this year has surfaced of Justin Bieber peeing into a New York City night club restaurant’s mop bucket instead of making it to the bathroom.



“That’s the coolest spot to piss, you’ll forever remember that,” a friend of Bieber’s can be heard telling a supposed club employee in the background. “You’re not gonna remember him pissin’ in the restroom. Everybody does that.”

The 19-year-old pop star then takes what looks like Windex and sprays a picture of Bill Clinton on the wall, stating, “F— Bill Clinton.”

Bieber and his friends — who were leaving the club through the kitchen when he decided to take a bathroom break — then start to laugh and yell “We’re the wild kids!”

Watch the disgusting video obtained by TMZ below:

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

Justin Bieber Pisses Into Restaurant Mop Bucket — ‘F*** Bill Clinton!’ – Watch More Celebrity Videos or SubscribeBieber has yet to respond to the TMZ video but did post one of his own “4thefans.” If there’s any left after his latest childish stunt.

