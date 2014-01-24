Justin Bieber Was Partying And Drag Racing With His Dad Before Arrest

Just yesterday, Justin Bieber’s mum urged fans to “pray for” her son, saying “If Justin’s struggling, don’t kick him when he’s down.”

But after the 19-year-old’s Miami arrest earlier this morning, it’s now been revealed that it was Bieber’s father who helped facilitate the drag racing that landed him in jail.

“38-year-old Jeremy Bieber was not only present when Justin was arrested early Thursday morning … he was one of the people who helped block off the residential street so his son could drag race,” reports TMZ.

TMZ also notes that “Jeremy was in SET nightclub just before the arrest with Justin and was around him all day, when the self-confessed little pothead was smoking weed.”

Check out TMZ’s pics of the father/son duo together in Miami before the arrest:

