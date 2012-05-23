HOUSE OF THE DAY: It's Official—Justin Bieber Paid $6.5 Million For His Sweet LA Mansion

Photo: Zillow/Wikimedia Commons

After months of rumours and speculation, it’s official: Justin Bieber paid $6.5 million for the mansion he recently bought in Calabasas, outside the city of Los Angeles, according to the LA Times.The 10,000-square-foot house sits on 1.3 acres and has seven bedrooms, a pool and a wine cellar…just what every 18-year-old needs (thanks to Zillow for the photos).



