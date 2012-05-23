HOUSE OF THE DAY: It's Official—Justin Bieber Paid $6.5 Million For His Sweet LA Mansion

Julie Zeveloff
justin bieber house calabasas

Photo: Zillow/Wikimedia Commons

After months of rumours and speculation, it’s official: Justin Bieber paid $6.5 million for the mansion he recently bought in Calabasas, outside the city of Los Angeles, according to the LA Times.The 10,000-square-foot house sits on 1.3 acres and has seven bedrooms, a pool and a wine cellar…just what every 18-year-old needs (thanks to Zillow for the photos).

Here it is: Chez Bieber.

It sits in suburban Calabasas.

At 1.3 acres, it's a huge property.

The pool is one of the highlights.

Bieber can throw some sick parties out here.

Too bad he isn't even old enough to drink.

A cute fountain.

And a bigger one.

Let's head inside.

Lots of Spanish touches.

And cool tiled floors.

Sweet! There's a game room.

And a movie theatre.

Here's the wet bar--still off limits.

A modern kitchen.

And plenty of space to relax.

This place has seven bedrooms.

And eight bathrooms.

Arches and curves everywhere.

Another den.

Not bad for a pop star.

More of a Leo fan?

Now You Can Rent Leonardo DiCaprio's California Beach House For The Summer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.