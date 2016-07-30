Justin Bieber was reportedly offered $5 million to perform at the RNC, but turned it down

Justin Bieber rejected the Republican National Convention.

TMZ reports that the singer was offered $5 million by the RNC to perform at the convention nominating Donald Trump as the Republican candidate for president.

But Bieber ultimately turned down the offer, after his manager considered quitting over the potential gig and LeBron James urged Bieber to stay away from the convention, according to the site.

It would have been a windfall for an apparent 45-minute show, and according to TMZ’s sources connected to CAA (Bieber’s talent agency), the promoter for the event assured Bieber’s team the performance was “not political.” But Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun and CAA felt differently.

Braun is a supporter of Hillary Clinton and reportedly said he would quit if Bieber did the show, as he believed “the GOP was using Bieber as its tool.”

TMZ also reports that Bieber’s team got in touch with LeBron James after being told the NBA star would show up at the RNC in Cleveland, but James’ representatives said he would not be attending and suggested Bieber also not attend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.