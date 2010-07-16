Justin Bieber Video Is Now The Most-Watched YouTube Clip Of All Time

Justin Bieber’s hit music video “Baby” (ft. Ludacris) just surpassed “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga in all-time YouTube views. This means the 16-year old pop sensation now officially holds the title of the King of YouTube.



The video has taken just five months to rack up more than 245 million views to become the most watched video on YouTube.



