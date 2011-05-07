Justin Bieber's Manager Gets Off Scot-Free In Kiddie-Crushing Mall Incident

Justin Bieber‘s manager can breathe a sigh of relief: he’s not going to be personally punished for refusing police requests to shut down a dangerously overcrowded Bieber event in 2009.



Scott “Scooter” Braun wouldn’t tweet Bieber fans to discourage them from showing up at an out-of-control Long Island mall appearance that resulted in some kids sustaining minor injuries.

Braun’s lawyers got him out of the charges by arranging for Bieber’s label, Def Jam, to take the fall — they’ll pay an $8,000 fine.

And — though we’re not sure what this has to do with anything — Bieber will have to tape an anti-bullying PSA.

Click here to see the other Bieber debacles that have happened on Braun’s watch >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.