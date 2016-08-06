Justin Bieber just surprised everyone with a new song and fans are freaking out

Fans were expecting new music from Frank Ocean today, but it’s Justin Bieber who’s out with a new track — and it’s great.
Bieber’s latest single, “Let Me Love You,” was dropped on Spotify and iTunes as a part of DJ Snake’s latest album “Encore.”
Last night, #LetMeLoveYou started trending on Twitter and soon afterward Bieber casually let fans know about the single.
#coldwater now #LetMeLoveYou … You’re welcome
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 5, 2016
The upbeat song has a tropical feel that definitely lends itself to a fun, summer club jam, and fans cannot get enough:
@justinbieber https://t.co/AeO6omUsD1
— annalady grande (@Annaladygrande) August 5, 2016
Justin’s vocals in #LetMeLoveYou hit me like pic.twitter.com/668GWA9VBy
— anka (@SecuteBelieber) August 5, 2016
Excuse me while I listen to #LetMeLoveYou on repeat all day ????
— Tina Kolokathis (@tinakolokathis) August 5, 2016
literally me when #LetMeLoveYou plays pic.twitter.com/d0lJ6zGRSb
— anka (@SecuteBelieber) August 5, 2016
ANOTHER GRAMMY WORTHY SONG #LetMeLoveYou
https://t.co/QTTmnLPxpk
— ㅤpussypat (@TURNUPMCCANN) August 5, 2016
OMG the new @justinbieber tune IS SOOOOO GOOD!! #LetMeLoveYou #Beliebers pic.twitter.com/iScpbqzM1r
— Bodg, Matt & Scarlet (@BodgMattScarlet) August 5, 2016
“Let Me Love You” comes after the singer’s last new single with Major Lazer last month, “Cold Water.” The latest single comes while he’s on his “Purpose” tour.
Is it too late for there to be a new song of the summer?
Listen to “Let Me Love You” on Spotify or below:
