These Are The Most Ridiculous Celebrity Lawsuits We've Ever Heard Of

Photo: AP
Lindsay Lohan really can’t get enough of going to court.And we’re not even talking about her criminal infractions: Lohan is a big fan of dreaming up absurd lawsuits.
She’s not alone.
One way or another, celebrities tend to get embroiled in some of the stupidest suits out there.
In 2006, a man named Allen Heckard sued Michael Jordan to the tune of $832 million, claiming that his life was ruined since people mistook him for Jordan so often. As you can probably imagine, the suit was eventually dropped.
In July, Kim Kardashian filed a lawsuit against Old Navy for using her doppelganger in a commercial. Incidentally, said look-alike also happened to be dating her ex Reggie Bush. The suit is still pending.
Justin Bieber is still abroad, but amid allegations of him having fathered Mariah Yeater's child, he plans to take a DNA test and slap the alleged baby mama with a lawsuit as soon as he touches down in the USA.
