These Are The Most Ridiculous Celebrity Lawsuits We've Ever Heard Of

Photo: AP

Lindsay Lohan really can’t get enough of going to court.And we’re not even talking about her criminal infractions: Lohan is a big fan of dreaming up absurd lawsuits.



She’s not alone.

One way or another, celebrities tend to get embroiled in some of the stupidest suits out there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.