Justin Bieber put in a chokehold and kicked out of Coachella

Justin Bieber was kicked out of Coachella Sunday night after attempting to watch Drake’s closing performance through the artists’ entrance.

Despite having the proper wristbands, credentials, and being personally invited backstage by Drake, Coachella security refused to let the pop star enter, saying the area was at capacity. But Bieber argued with security and refused to be turned away, reportedly saying there was no way he could stand in a big crowd because he’d get bombarded by fans.

According to TMZ:

“Security wasn’t having it and told him to leave… Bieber didn’t stand down and security was pissed. At that point a Coachella staffer came up to Bieber and said she would escort him inside the artist’s area. She grabbed Bieber by the arm and began walking him and his security team inside, when Coachella security came up from behind and put Bieber in a chokehold. We’re told Bieber’s team got into it with security and the singer was then ordered to leave the festival.”

Bieber’s camp insists he left the festival voluntarily, and they’re now considering legal action against the Coachella security.

Watch a grainy video of the incident below:

