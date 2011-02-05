Justin Bieber Took Over The Daily Show Last Night

Last night, it looked like the producers of The Daily Show replaced Jon Stewart with a younger, hipper personality to host the show – Justin Bieber.



Apparently, the 48-year old Stewart and 16-year old Bieber switched bodies before the show. Either way, the Justin Bieber cameo shows the widespread appeal of The Daily Show. Just compare the Bieber video below to Stewart’s segment with 9/11 First Responders. What other television show or personality could pull that off without looking like an arse?

Bieber’s appearance also sets up The Daily Show beautifully to sweep up Bieber’s teenage fan base which in the next few years, of course, will convert into the all important 18-49 demographic.



