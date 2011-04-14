Justin Bieber's Israel Fiasco And 5 Other Debacles The Pop Star's Handlers Failed To Stop

Justin Bieber, who’s performing in Tel Aviv tomorrow night, is having a bad time in Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a meeting with the pop star after the Biebs backed out on meeting some bomb-victim children.
See that sentence? The first half of it shouldn’t exist.
Bieber’s trip to the Middle East should have included a meeting with the aforementioned kids, a pre-taped segment for a local talk show, and the concert itself. End of trip — end of story.
Instead, Bieber’s camp requested a meeting with Netanyahu.
Why? Habit, we’re guessing. It’s slowly becoming clear that the pop star’s handlers are utterly unable to keep him out of hot water.
Scott Braun refused police requests that he tweet Bieber's followers to tell them a chaotic, crowd-crushed appearance in Williston Park, NY was being cancelled.
Bieber finally came up with a way to get back at an online heckler: he tweeted the kid's phone number to his 4.5 million followers. Let's get a handle on that Twitter account, team.
Bieber launched water balloons at two troopers just before a show, which means virtually everyone who runs his business must have been on-hand. Bieber's bodyguards reportedly talked the cops down -- maybe they should become his new managers.
We're not against the kid having fun -- but would have it been too much to arrange for Bieber to play laser tag with just his own friends for an hour? Another patron of a laser tag arcade in Richmond, British Columbia called the cops on Bieber, accusing the singer of shoving him.
Bieber got crucified in the press for telling a Rolling Stone writer he was against abortion, that it's 'killing a baby.' Yeah, well, our ethical platforms weren't very articulate at 17, either. Where was his publicist on this one?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.