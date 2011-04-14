Justin Bieber's Israel Fiasco And 5 Other Debacles The Pop Star's Handlers Failed To Stop

Justin Bieber, who’s performing in Tel Aviv tomorrow night, is having a bad time in Israel.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a meeting with the pop star after the Biebs backed out on meeting some bomb-victim children.

See that sentence? The first half of it shouldn’t exist.

Bieber’s trip to the Middle East should have included a meeting with the aforementioned kids, a pre-taped segment for a local talk show, and the concert itself. End of trip — end of story.

Instead, Bieber’s camp requested a meeting with Netanyahu.

Why? Habit, we’re guessing. It’s slowly becoming clear that the pop star’s handlers are utterly unable to keep him out of hot water.

March 2010: Bieber's manager is arrested for endangering fans. Scott Braun refused police requests that he tweet Bieber's followers to tell them a chaotic, crowd-crushed appearance in Williston Park, NY was being cancelled. August 2010: The infamous revenge tweet. Bieber finally came up with a way to get back at an online heckler: he tweeted the kid's phone number to his 4.5 million followers. Let's get a handle on that Twitter account, team. September 2010: Bieber throws a water balloon at Maryland cops. Bieber launched water balloons at two troopers just before a show, which means virtually everyone who runs his business must have been on-hand. Bieber's bodyguards reportedly talked the cops down -- maybe they should become his new managers. October 2010: Bieber gets in the middle of a laser tag scuffle. We're not against the kid having fun -- but would have it been too much to arrange for Bieber to play laser tag with just his own friends for an hour? Another patron of a laser tag arcade in Richmond, British Columbia called the cops on Bieber, accusing the singer of shoving him. February 2011: They stand by and let him talk abortion with a reporter. Bieber got crucified in the press for telling a Rolling Stone writer he was against abortion, that it's 'killing a baby.' Yeah, well, our ethical platforms weren't very articulate at 17, either. Where was his publicist on this one?

