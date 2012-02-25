Justin Bieber Doesn't Appreciate Being Portrayed As A 'Joustin' Beaver'

Justin Bieber does not want to be confused with a joustin’ beaver.



The pint-sized pop star’s lawyers have sent a cease-and-desist letter to app developers RC3 after the company created a mobile app cartoon game using Bieber’s likeness.

In the game, the user floats down a river trying to get as many “Joustin’ Beaver” otter-graphs as possible while protecting him from the phot-hogs. Ha, get it?

Bieber and his team are not amused.

Bieber’s lawyers have requested the app developers remove the 99-cent game from iTunes and want accounting of all revenues collected by RC3, according to TMZ.

But RC3 is currently refusing to oblige to Bieber’s lawyers’ jousting, stating, “The game is a parody and is protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution. Nowhere in the game is Justin Bieber’s name, photo, image, or life story mentioned.”

In documents obtained by TMZ, Bieber’s lawyer counters that “Exploitation of our Client’s name, likeness, image and renowned reputation in the industry to promote, advertise and market the App falsely implies that our Client has granted you certain rights to do so which, as you know, is not the case.”

Guess you’ll just have to get you Bieber fix on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook because this ‘Beaver’ is damned.

