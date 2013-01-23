Sorry Lady Gaga, You Are No Longer The Most-Followed Person On Twitter

Move aside Gaga, with 33,339,464 followers, Justin Bieber is now the most popular person on Twitter.
As of today, the “Never Say Never” singer just inched out over Gaga’s 33,334,048 followers.
Photo: @justinbieber / Twitter
Photo: @ladygaga / Twitter
The most popular celebrities on Twitter consists mostly of singers:
Katy Perry: 31,494,581
Rihanna: 27,951,344
Britney Spears: 23,375,022
Taylor Swift: 23,201,232
Shakira: 19,385,229
Kim Kardashian: 17,235,666
Ellen: 16,282,010
Oprah: 16,108,924
