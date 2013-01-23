Sorry Lady Gaga, You Are No Longer The Most-Followed Person On Twitter

Move aside Gaga, with 33,339,464 followers, Justin Bieber is now the most popular person on Twitter.



As of today, the “Never Say Never” singer just inched out over Gaga’s 33,334,048 followers.

Photo: @justinbieber / Twitter

Photo: @ladygaga / Twitter

The most popular celebrities on Twitter consists mostly of singers:

Katy Perry: 31,494,581

Rihanna: 27,951,344

Britney Spears: 23,375,022

Taylor Swift: 23,201,232

Shakira: 19,385,229

Kim Kardashian: 17,235,666

Ellen: 16,282,010

Oprah: 16,108,924

