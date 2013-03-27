Justin Bieber Being Investigated For Battery

ShutterstockJustin Bieber’s male neighbour is accusing the 19-year-old singer of battery after the two got into a heated verbal altercation this morning in Los Angeles.



“The accuser told deputies Justin made physical contact with him and he has filed a battery report,” the L.A. County Sheriff’s spokesperson told TMZ. “He also claims Justin threatened him.”

According to TMZ, “the neighbour came on to Justin’s property and began screaming that while Justin was away (overseas) that there were people at the house having loud parties.”

Justin reportedly told the man to get off his property and then went inside his house as security escorted the neighbour off the property.



Sources tell the site that Bieber did not have any physical contact with the neighbour.

The Sheriff’s Dept. is currently investigating.

Meanwhile, Bieber has made no mention of the incident on his Twitter account. But he did post this positive message an hour ago:

im working with charities like @feedingamerica (follow them) to fight #childhunger. get involved! thanks. #giveback — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 26, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.