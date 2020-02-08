Fans are praising Justin Bieber for using his new music video to give marginalised women a platform

Justin Bieber/YouTube Justin Bieber will release his fifth studio album, ‘Changes,’ on Friday, February 14.

Justin Bieber released a music video for his new single, “Intentions,” which tells the stories of three women living in Los Angeles who are faced with financial and emotional hardships.

The most emotional moment in the video features a young woman named Bahri, who rides the bus for two to three hours each way to get to school – so Bieber gives her a car to ease her commute.

The video ends with a shout-out to Alexandria House, a shelter for women and single mothers in LA, and an announcement that Bieber’s INTENTIONS Fund has donated $US200,000.

Fans are praising the young pop star for spreading positivity and using his platform to give these women a voice.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Justin Bieber is getting praise for spreading positivity and using his platform to give marginalised women a voice.

The pop star released a music video on Friday for his new single, “Intentions.” While the song is about his wife and “muse,” Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), the video tells the stories of three women living in Los Angeles who are faced with financial and emotional hardships.

Bahri, Marcy, and Angela are introduced before Bieber appears in the clip. Each woman has faced significant obstacles – a lack of easy access to education, abuse and young motherhood, and homelessness, respectively – but is striving to make a positive impact on her community.

Justin Bieber/YouTube Bahri is a young woman who’s featured in Justin Bieber’s new music video.

The video allows each woman to tell her story in her own words. Bieber appears sporadically, dancing with children and delivering words of encouragement.

“I hear you’re a pillar in this community,” he tells Marcy. “We all need people like you to do what you’re doing.”

The most emotional moment in the video features Bahri, who rides the bus for two to three hours each way to get to school. She tells Bieber about her struggles, and he gives her a car to ease her commute.

Justin Bieber/YouTube Bieber gives Bahri a car to ease her commute to school.

Along with the Migos rapper Quavo, who’s featured on the song, Bieber also pays for Angela to have studio time to record her slam poetry.

The video ends with a shout-out to Alexandria House – a shelter for women and single mothers in LA that was also featured on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” – and an announcement that Bieber’s newly established INTENTIONS Fund has donated $US200,000.

Justin Bieber/YouTube The video encourages viewers to ‘support the women of Alexandria House.’

Despite some iffy reactions to his previous singles, Bieber has been roundly praised online for the message – and, ehem, intentions – of his new video.

“i don’t like bieber and i hate to say this but his new music video was actually really moving and pure,” one person wrote on Twitter. “i admire how he used his platform to bring awareness and attention to the struggles a lot of families face every day.”

i don’t like bieber and i hate to say this but his new music video was actually really moving and pure i admire how he used his platform to bring awareness and attention to the struggles a lot of families face every day #intentions pic.twitter.com/338XydFB63 — maite♛ (@poseforbizzle) February 7, 2020

Others said he has a “heart of gold” and called the singer “pure.”

justin bieber giving such important women a voice. that's it. that's the tweet. #INTENTIONS pic.twitter.com/oq5VNRZsf2 — yasmin INTENTIONS (@dolanxdrew) February 7, 2020

a celebrity as huge as Justin Bieber using his platform to let women talk about their struggles in life and to promote a foundation that helps them is honestly the nicest thing i’ve seen an A-list celeb do these past few months, his heart is the size of the world #INTENTIONS — lu (@flatIinesIut) February 7, 2020

Bro I’m not gonna lie Justin B new song intentions is the type of positivity that we need — Skylar (@Skybear80) February 7, 2020

Damn I just watched that new Justin Bieber music video and it almost made a brother cry.. jeez man. Ain’t nuthin better than using your platform for the good of others. #intentions — BABY SCODA (@biglovekevin) February 7, 2020

Justin Bieber is out there supporting women & black people, gifting that girl a whole car so that she can go to school, donated 200k for Women, talking to women & supporting their work. THIS the man yall been calling misogynist? THIS man y'all hating on? #INTENTIONS — suruchi (@Dispussydoe) February 7, 2020

Fans were particularly fond of the moment when Bieber presented Bahari with her new car.

the scene when Justin gave her a car to make commuting easier was the cutest thing ever omg. he truly has a heart of gold #INTENTIONS pic.twitter.com/4Oz9ExfeEA — ♡ (@vaticanbiebs) February 7, 2020

hold on can we talk about how justin bieber just went ahead and gave the girl a car who was saving up her whole life for one and gave women living on the streets a platform to talk about their issues in front of his 50 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS on youtube ? #INTENTIONS — tara / changes (@StayBiebsTweet) February 7, 2020

I’m not fan of Justin Bieber at all but I have to admit he's hella generous and kind and humble. He owns my heart since today. Let's stream #INTENTIONS and waiting for #ChangesFeb14 https://t.co/dsiphi0CVV — ???????????????????????????? – stripetrova stan acc (@sidetobass) February 7, 2020

This girl, Bahri, was struggling to get to school because it was too far for her so Justin Bieber bought her a car so she doesn’t have to worry about the journey anymore … he is so pure #INTENTIONS

pic.twitter.com/prPoaZiqUW — Pop Crave (@popcreave) February 7, 2020

Watch the music video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.