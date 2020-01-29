Justin Bieber sings in Spanish for upcoming track in new docuseries despite not speaking the language: 'I'm just good at imitating'

SB Films/OBB Pictures Justin Bieber released his 10-part docuseries, ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons.’

Justin Bieber’s upcoming track titled “La Bomba” includes Spanish lyrics, however the 25-year-old singer revealed that he doesn’t speak the language.

“I don’t speak Spanish. Singers are good at imitating, so I guess I’m just good at imitating,” Bieber said during the third episode of his YouTube docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which premiered on Monday. “I can hear it and then repeat it.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Justin Bieber owned up to the fact that although a large portion of his upcoming track “La Bomba” is in Spanish, the Canadian singer doesn’t actually speak the language.

In the third episode of his YouTube docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which premiered on Monday, the video showed footage of the 25-year-old practicing his Spanish pronunciation in the recording studio. However, he admitted that he’s far from fluent.

“I don’t speak Spanish. Singers are good at imitating, so I guess I’m just good at imitating,” he said. “I can hear it and then repeat it.”

SB Films/OBB Pictures Justin Bieber released his docuseries on Monday.

Bieber was joined in the studio by producer and mixer Josh Gudwin, who vocalized the lyrics to “La Bomba” so that the singer could repeat them into the microphone.

While working through phrases such as, “Hasta de la noche de mañana yaya” for the new track, Bieber asked Gudwin, “‘Hasta,’ you don’t pronounce the ‘h?'”

The two continued to work on smoothing out the lyrics and Gudwin corrected Bieber at one point, suggesting that he shift the emphasis on the phrase. He repeated, “de la, de la.”

Bieber responded, “OK, bro, I’m just…” and Gudwin quickly said, “Sorry, sorry.”

“It’s ok, I know you’re excited,” Bieber replied.

The singer then previewed a portion of “La Bomba,” a bilingual pop song with Spanish guitar in the background, and danced around the recording studio, seemingly in approval of his performance. His team members also celebrated, smiling and pretending to pour out bottles of salsa. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Bieber’s wife, was also in the studio to listen to the track.

Bieber revealed his upcoming album, “Changes,” which will be his first full-length album in four years, will be released on February 14. However, he hasn’t confirmed if “La Bomba” would be part of the tracklist.

SB Films/OBB Pictures Justin Bieber previewed his upcoming track ‘La Bomba,’ and his teammates pretended to pour out salsa in celebration.

The track isn’t the first time that Bieber has recorded a song in Spanish. He was featured on a 2017 remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s hit song “Despacito,” which charted No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 16 weeks. In 2017, Fonsi told Billboard that Bieber wanted to create a remix after hearing the original track in a nightclub.

“I think it’s amazing that such a big worldwide act wanted to sort of appeal to the Latin audience, wanted to take the time to get the pronunciation right in Spanish, so I tip my hat off to him,” Fonsi told Billboard. “And I think it added a different layer to a song that was already big.”

While Bieber glided through his lyrics on the recorded remix, he’s faced difficulty in the past while singing Spanish lyrics live. In May 2017, TMZ released a video of Bieber singing “bla bla bla” instead of the Spanish verses in “Despacito” while he was at 1 OAK in New York City.

The first four episodes of the singer’s 10-part docuseries, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” is available to stream on YouTube Premium.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.