Justin Bieber Freaks Out At Photog: 'I'll Beat The [Bleep] Out Of You'

On Thursday night, Justin Bieber was hospitalized in London after collapsing on-stage during a concert performance.



Biebs brushed off the incident, posting this shirtless photo of himself in the hospital after the show with the caption: “Gettin better listening to Janice [sic] Joplin.”

But it appears everything is not fine with the pop star.

Following his release from the London hospital, Bieber freaked out at paparazzi Friday morning as they awaited his entrance to a chauffeured car.

As he left his hotel and hastily entered the vehicle, Bieber seemingly shoves one of the photogs out of his way in a video posted on TMZ.The photog claimed assault and began to cuss out Bieber, saying things like “f—— little moron” after the singer was already in the car.

But apparently Biebs could hear the photog, as he opened the car door to scream, “What the f— you say?”

“You heard what I f—— said, mate,” replied the photog.

To which Bieber responded, “I’ll f—— beat the f— out of you” and then tried to swing at the photog before his security team intervened and pushed him back inside the SUV. To watch the video on TMZ, click here >

Bieber tweeted about the incident — not necessarily apologizing — but trying to defend and explain his actions.

But today isn’t the first worrisome sign from the 19-year-old star.

On Wednesday, Bieber went on a Twitter rant the press called a “meltdown” over rumours in the media:

