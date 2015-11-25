Justin Bieber just broke a record set by the Beatles and Drake

Justin Bieber’s comeback-album rollout is off to a very, very promising start.

After the singer’s latest, “Purpose,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s album chart, he has just broken a record previously held by the Beatles and Drake.

That’s because on the current Hot 100 song chart, Bieber has an impressive 17 songs — the most of any artist ever in a single week, as Billboard reports.

The Beatles held the record for most singles in a week on the Hot 100 for over 50 years. They had 14 titles on the chart at the height of Beatlemania, in 1964. Drake equaled that achievement this year.

But they’re no match, apparently, for Bieber, who was helped by the fact that he released a music video for each of the songs on his album (the chart now takes into account streaming numbers).

Bieber’s current top single, “Sorry,” is No. 2 on the Hot 100. (He still has to play second fiddle to Adele, after all.)

