Justin Bieber Hospitalized After Collapsing During A London Show

Pop heartthrob Justin Bieber was reportedly rushed to the hospital after experiencing breathing troubles during his show at London’s O2 arena Thursday night, his rep has confirmed to E! News.



“He got oxygen from emergency personnel. He insisted on finishing the show. He is on the way to the hospital right now,” his rep said.

Fans at the show flooded Twitter after the 18-year-old passed out, TMZ is reporting.

In a video posted to the site, Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, is seen walking onstage and letting the crowd know he needed a few minutes to get back on his feet.

“[Justin] is gonna come out and finish the show… He might not be jumping around as much… but we’re not trying to be disrespectful. We’re truly trying to put on a show. Just bear with us, he’s a tough kid.”

A “source close to Justin” told the site he felt “woozy during the show … and with 4 songs to go, he stumbled backstage where he collapsed.”

He was carried into a private room and given a healthy dose of oxygen from an on-site medic. But the show went on anyway.

Once he left the stage, he was rushed to the hospital for further evaluation.

This isn’t the first time he’s passed out.

Over the summer, Bieber suffered a mild concussion after slamming into a glass wall backstage at a Paris show. He later collapsed while walking down the stairs, E! News reported.

And it was just two days ago that fans booed the singer after he showed up two hours late to a concert at the same London arena as Thursday night’s incident.

“Everyone was on edge and as more time passed, everyone was getting more worried and booing,” a fan told the BBC.

