Justin Bieber plays an oil-rig worker who gets laid off and evicted in his new music video for 'Holy'

Callie Ahlgrim
Justin Bieber/YouTubeJustin Bieber’s new ‘Holy’ music video premiered on September 18, 2020.
  • Justin Bieber released his new song “Holy” on Friday, accompanied by a cinematic music video.
  • Bieber plays an impoverished oil-rig worker, who gets laid off due to the “global situation” and then evicted.
  • He and his on-screen wife, played by Ryan Destiny, hit the road and run into Wilmer Valderrama, who invites them home for a hot meal.
  • Featured artist Chance the Rapper also makes an appearance.
