Justin Bieber Hits Man With Ferrari, Cops Say It Isn't Singer's Fault

Justin Bieber reportedly struck a pedestrian with his Ferrari but won’t be charged with a crime.



TMZ reports the 19-year-old singer was leaving the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood Monday evening when he appeared to pin a photographer between his car and a parked vehicle.

Video captured by TMZ shows footage of Bieber’s Ferrari surrounded by paparazzi and after motioning for them to clear the way it appears he pinned one of the people between his car and a parked vehicle momentarily.

Bieber proceeded to drive off.

CBS News reports the Los Angeles Police Department police confirmed Bieber struck a pedestrian with his car, but that there was no crime committed.

The AFP reports the paparazzo was hit in the knee and treated with unspecified injuries.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told AFP the situation is “an ongoing investigation for a traffic collision.”

According to TMZ, police fault the photographer as a pedestrian blocking the roadway.

Here’s video of the footage. The incident happens around the 1:50 mark.

