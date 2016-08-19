Inside the oceanview Hawaii mansion Justin Bieber vacationed in for $10,000 a night

John Lynch
Justin beiber hawaii thumbHome Away; Kevin Winters/GettyJustin Bieber and the Water Falling Estate in Ninole, Hawaii.

Justin Bieber recently rented a Hawaiian property called Water Falling Estate for two weeks at a rate of $10,000 a night, TMZ reports.

The estate, which sold for $5.7 million at an auction in 2014, boasts “a 450-seat tennis/basketball stadium, a 250 million-gallon Olympic infinity pool with a high dive and two-story water slide,” and a helicopter landing pad, according to The Hawaii Tribune Herald.

The mansion stands on a cliff overlooking several waterfalls and the Pacific Ocean, and its listing on Concierge Auctions reveals some spectular photos of the property. It can also be rented on Home Away.

Check out the opulent vacation home Justin Bieber stayed in below:

The 9.44-acre property stands atop a cliff on Hawaii's Hamakua Coast.

The estate was once a macadamia nut plantation, but now it boasts an Olympic-sized pool, a multipurpose athletic court...

... a helicopter pad on the mansion's roof ...

... and its own golf course.

The estate's basketball/tennis court can reportedly seat an audience of 450 people.

And its pool reaches 16 feet deep and features a variety of diving boards.

The mansion's patio overlooks the Pacific Ocean and a few picturesque waterfalls.

Inside, the estate features five bedrooms with beautiful window views of the water.

One room even opens up onto the patio.

There is, of course, a luxurious kitchen.

And an incredible living room with a grand piano.

At night, the property becomes even more mystifying.

