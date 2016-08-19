Inside the oceanview Hawaii mansion Justin Bieber vacationed in for $10,000 a night

Home Away; Kevin Winters/Getty Justin Bieber and the Water Falling Estate in Ninole, Hawaii.

Justin Bieber recently rented a Hawaiian property called Water Falling Estate for two weeks at a rate of $10,000 a night, TMZ reports.

The estate, which sold for $5.7 million at an auction in 2014, boasts “a 450-seat tennis/basketball stadium, a 250 million-gallon Olympic infinity pool with a high dive and two-story water slide,” and a helicopter landing pad, according to The Hawaii Tribune Herald.

The mansion stands on a cliff overlooking several waterfalls and the Pacific Ocean, and its listing on Concierge Auctions reveals some spectular photos of the property. It can also be rented on Home Away.

Check out the opulent vacation home Justin Bieber stayed in below:

