Justin Bieber Makes Friends Sign A $5 Million Liability Waiver Before Entering His Home

The Bieber doc warns activities in his home are ‘potentially hazardous and you should not participate unless you are medically able.’

If you’re planning on partying with Justin Bieber in his Calabasas mansion, be prepared to first sign a Liability Waiver and Release, which, if violated, can get you sued for a whopping $5 million.



That means if you tweet, Instagram or blog about a party at the popstar’s house, you’re likely facing a $5 million penalty fee.

TMZ has obtained a copy of the non disclosure agreement everyone must sign before entering Bieber’s California home.

The doc warns there might be activities in the house which are “potentially hazardous and you should not participate unless you are medically able and properly trained,” adding that repercussions can possibly include “minor injuries to catastrophic injuries, including death.”

The NDA also writes that guests cannot later discuss the “physical health, or the philosophical, spiritual or other views or characteristics” of Bieber or his guests.

Someone should have told that to whoever leaked these incriminating photos from a party in Bieber’s basement in March.

While the whole thing sounds wonky, it’s not that out of the ordinary for celebs to make people sign NDAs before entering their personal homes.

