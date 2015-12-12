Grown men are falling in love with Justin Bieber's new music

Bieber is making the most popular music of his entire career, and it’s getting him a new fan base: adult males.

His new dance-pop sound — a genre called “tropical house,” which is a mix of electronic dance music and Caribbean vibes — has grown men that had never even heard of Bieber before falling in love with his music.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

