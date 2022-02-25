16 of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s most daring looks as a couple

In one of their first sightings together, Hailey Bieber (then Baldwin) rocked leather bike shorts and a matching sports bra, while Justin Bieber opted for a blue hoodie and green baseball cap. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are seen heading to dinner in Dumbo on July 12, 2018. Alessio Botticelli/GC Images/Getty Images This somewhat clashing aesthetic seen on July 12, 2018, would be a sign of their style as a couple to come, with the Biebers seemingly dressing for completely opposite events or seasons — Justin is dressed for a chilly day while Hailey wouldn’t be out of place in the Miami sun.

Two weeks later, Hailey wore a unique belted windbreaker mini dress, while her then-boyfriend went for a simple T-shirt (and another hat). Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visit Frankel’s Delicatessen in Brooklyn on July 30, 2018. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images On July 30, Hailey taught us all that vintage windbreakers could actually be the perfect summer dress. Justin, as usual, went for a more casual look: a T-shirt and shorts.

Yet again, Justin and Hailey looked like they were dressed for different seasons in this August 6, 2018, snap. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber seen on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on August 6, 2018. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Hailey wore a delicate floral sundress and white sneakers — a classic NYC look — while Justin rocked an orange hoodie with orange-trimmed navy sweatpants. And don’t forget the ever-present baseball cap.

Two days later, they were spotted again, this time with Justin wearing an Albert Einstein graphic tee, and Hailey showing off her take on ’90s grunge. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visit Honeybrains on Lafayette Street on August 8, 2018. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The main takeaway here is that Justin Bieber is brave enough to wear white slippers on the streets of New York in August. A bold move.

On August 30, 2018, Justin channeled his inner Jimmy Buffett with a Hawaiian shirt and ripped jean shorts. Hailey, on the other hand, went for a monochromatic green denim look. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are seen on August 30, 2018. SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images According to Elle , Justin’s shirt was actually a $1,600 silk women’s shirt designed by Gucci. Looking laid-back has never cost more. Hailey’s denim look matched the green in her then-fiancé’s shirt perfectly.

In January 2020, for one of their first red carpet appearances together, Hailey wore a daring dress with a chest cutout, while Justin went more casual with pink pants and a white long-sleeved shirt. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Originals’ ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ on January 27, 2020. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images For the premiere of Justin’s YouTube documentary, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” Hailey went full red-carpet glam with a sheer Zuhair Murad dress that featured a keyhole cutout and black sequins. Her husband’s pink pants were designed by Noon Goons, a Southern California brand.

In February 2020, Justin was spotted in a hot-pink Drew House sweatsuit and purple Lakers jacket, while Hailey wore a leather trench reminiscent of “The Matrix.” Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seen out and about in Manhattan on February 6, 2020. Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Drew House is Justin’s clothing line, inspired by his middle name. A similar sweatshirt retails for $155. The website isn’t currently offering sweatpants, but you can track them down on resale sites.

Hailey took her “Matrix” look one step further by adding leather pants and a black turtleneck to her ensemble. Justin, on the other hand, went for plaid pajama pants, slides, and a tan shacket. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen out and about in Manhattan on February 8, 2020. Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Two days after the first appearance of her leather trench, Hailey went for the all-black look on February 8, 2020, with a different black leather jacket, this one fur-trimmed. Justin posted a paparazzi photo of this look on his Instagram captioned, “Be unapologetically yourself.”

Later that night, Hailey made an outfit change, switching out the black coat for a mint green one. Justin kept his PJ pants, but switched his socks, shoes, and added a sweatshirt and beanie. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on February 8, 2020, in New York City. Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images This was the day of Justin’s “SNL” performance, so these were their after-show looks for dinner at the swanky New York City restaurant STK. As Metro put it, their “choice of outfits couldn’t have been further apart with Justin looking ready for a laid-back night at home, while Hailey glammed up to the nines.”

On October 15, 2020, Justin was once again spotted wearing a monochromatic Drew House sweatsuit, while Hailey wore skin-tight plum latex leggings and a camel colored leather trench. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen out for dinner in NoHo on October 15, 2020. Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images They seemed to have figured out how to blend their outfits’ shades, if not the level of formality — once again, Justin looks ready for the gym while Hailey is fully glammed up in head-to-toe Saint Laurent Her leggings cost $895, while her coat goes for a cool $8,500.

During Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2021, the Biebers each wore monochromatic outfits: Justin in blue, Hailey in mustard yellow. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen strolling in Paris on February 28, 2021. Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images In a rare matching moment, they both wore pristine Nike Air Force 1s, but we really want to focus on Hailey’s furry bucket hat, which is iconic.

Last June, they each rocked formal attire, with Justin wearing a sharp suit and Hailey going for another midi-dress with a keyhole cutout. Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are seen leaving Dinand by Ferdi on June 21, 2021, in Paris. Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Nothing can tear Justin from his Nikes, though.

At an event in July 2021, Hailey stole the show with a black velvet dress with sheer hip-high panels. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber on July 26, 2021. JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Hailey’s gown was designed by Alessandra Rich

For another event on September 14, 2021, Justin chose a safari hat, a turtleneck, and jeans, while Hailey wowed in a sequined mini dress. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the Justin Bieber: Our World event at The Edge at Hudson Yards on September 14, 2021. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon Studios Justin took dad chic to a whole new level with this ensemble. Hailey’s snake-print dress was again designed by Alessandra Rich.