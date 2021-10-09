Justin Bieber says he wants to ‘start trying’ for a baby by the end of this year

Justin and Hailey Bieber in the Amazon documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World.’ Amazon Prime

Justin Bieber said he hopes to “start trying” for a baby by the end of this year.

On New Year’s Eve, the singer told his wife Hailey Bieber he wants to “squish out a nugget” in 2021.

Their conversation is included in the new Amazon documentary “Justin Bieber: Our World.”

Justin Bieber told his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), that he wants to start a family this year.

The singer’s new Amazon Prime documentary, “Justin Bieber: Our World,” released on Friday, includes self-recorded footage of the couple at home together.

During a morning walk on New Year’s Eve in 2020, Hailey asked her husband about his “intention” for 2021.

“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them,” he said as she filmed. “Make sure I put my family first – and hopefully we squish out a nugget.”

“In 2021?” Hailey asked, sounding shocked.

Justin clarified that he hopes to “start trying” by “the end of 2021,” to which Hailey replied, “OK maybe. We shall see.”

The conversation ended with Justin reassuring his wife, “It’s up to you, babe.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber on New Year’s Eve in 2020, discussing his ‘intention’ for 2021. Amazon Prime

Justin, 27, and Hailey, 24, got married in 2018 after nearly a decade of friendship and a whirlwind engagement.

In the years since, the “Peaches” hitmaker has expressed his desire for children several times.

Mere weeks before the couple’s conversation on New Year’s Eve, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres that he wants “as many as Hailey is wishing to push out.”

He added: “I’d love to have myself a little tribe.”

More recently, he posted a photo of the couple with the caption, “mom and dad.”

However, Justin has also emphasized that Hailey gets the final say about becoming parents.

“It’s her body and whatever she wants to do,” he told DeGeneres. “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s okay.”