Justin Bieber Got A Private Jet For Christmas

Justin Bieber had a very merry Christmas.

The 20-year-old pop star posted a photo of his luxurious new private jet to Instagram, writing: “New jet for Christmas, and she’s beautiful.”

New jet for Christmas, and she’s beautiful A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 12, 2014 at 6:44pm PST

Bieber then showed his 20.6 million followers a close-up of his new “beauty.”

Merry Christmas she’s a beauty A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 12, 2014 at 6:47pm PST

TMZ guesses the plane is a G6, which “goes for around $US60M, give or take a few million,” adding, “This one seems particularly tricked out, with at least 8 white leather seats, a large couch and a lounge.”

It’s not clear whether Bieber gifted himself the jet, but he can likely afford it.

Forbes recently estimated that the singer earned $US80 million last year alone and he also holds the No. 1 spot on the magazine’s list of top celebrity earners under 30.

Bieber is worth a reported $US200 million total thanks to music sales, merchandise, product endorsements, and touring.

