This Solid Gold Sculpture Of Justin Bieber's Head Is Worth $1 Million

Photo: 1st Bullion

Justin Bieber fans, take note: this replica of the tween heartthrob’s head, from precious metal company 1st Bullion, is worth $1.023 million at the current price of gold.His shiny locks alone are worth $250,000, the company said.



The sculpture took 10 people 10 weeks to create; they started by moulding Bieber’s pate out of clay and creating a mould, which was then filled with molten gold.

Given the way gold prices are going, the sculpture could continue to increase in value long after Bieber’s fame has fizzled.

