Justin Bieber Is Going To Space On Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic

Aly Weisman

Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday that he’s set to take off on Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, a suborbital flight that travels 60 miles above Earth.

Branson tweeted the news, and Bieber then re-tweeted him:

Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun was quick to respond, tweeting:

And even Bieber responded to the news by writing:

twitter.com/JustinBieber 

Bieber has always been interested in space exploration, even saying he wants  to do a concert there — an idea which NASA thinks is possible.

But the 19-year-old isn’t the first star to want to go to space. Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher have also purchased $250,000 tickets on Virgin Galactic.

Here’s what we imagine Bieber in space will look like:

Justin Bieber

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.