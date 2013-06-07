Justin Bieber Is Going To Space On Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic

Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday that he’s set to take off on Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, a suborbital flight that travels 60 miles above Earth.



Branson tweeted the news, and Bieber then re-tweeted him:

Great to hear @justinbieber & @scooterbraun are latest @virgingalactic future astronauts. Congrats, see you up there! — richardbranson (@richardbranson) June 5, 2013

Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun was quick to respond, tweeting:

And even Bieber responded to the news by writing:

Bieber has always been interested in space exploration, even saying he wants to do a concert there — an idea which NASA thinks is possible.

But the 19-year-old isn’t the first star to want to go to space. Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher have also purchased $250,000 tickets on Virgin Galactic.

Here’s what we imagine Bieber in space will look like:

