Justin Bieber Gets Booed At The Billboard Music Awards

Justin Bieber responds to boos when taking the stage to accept a Milestone Award at the Billboard Music Awards. He’s 19.

Not everyone is a #Belieber.



When Justin Bieber took the stage to accept his fan-voted MIlestone Award at the Billboard Music Awards, he was met with a series of cheers and boos.

The 19-year-old singer beat out both Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars for the new award.

Bieber’s solution?

He started his acceptance speech asking the public to take him and his work seriously.

“I’m 19 years old. I think I’m doing a pretty good job,” said Bieber. “This is not a gimmick. I’m an artist, and I should be taken seriously. This other bull should not be spoken of.”

However, his speech didn’t help and the boos continued.

Bieber went home last night with another award for top male artist.

Watch Bieber get booed below:

Bieber later took to Twitter to acknowledge his wins and fans.

2 performances and 2 awards. Grateful to my #Beliebers . Our awards. Love u — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 20, 2013

