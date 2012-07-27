Justin Bieber's 'Go-To Make Out Song' And All Of His Other favourite Things

Justin Bieber recently invested in a New York startup and mobile app, Stamped.



Stamped was founded by a team of mostly ex-Googlers to help people discover cool things through other people. It’s an app for all of your favourite things.

To demonstrate what Stamped is, Bieber was asked about all of his favourite things, including his “go-to make-out song.”

“Ah, I’m not really like, ‘Oh there’s that song, let’s make out’…Ever,'” he says.

Check out all of Justin Bieber’s favourite things, below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

