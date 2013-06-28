Justin Bieber Fans Punked By Jimmy Kimmel, Defend Fake Stories About The Singer

Jimmy Kimmel rolled out the latest instalment of his popular man-on-the-street segment “Lie Witness News” Wednesday night and proved just how loyal Justin Bieber fans really are.



Kimmel’s correspondent made up funny, fake news stories about the singer and Beliebers had his back — even when he allegedly punched his grandmother, peed on the American flag and bought tires made of baby seals.

Watch the funny segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

