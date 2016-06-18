Justin Bieber fell off the stage at a concert and we can't stop watching

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 22: Recording artist Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Justin Bieber, who is at the top of his career right now, is still mortal. While wrapping up a concert in Saskatoon, in his home country of Canada, the singer dropped off the stage like a clumsy magician trying to do a magic act.

via GIPHY

Let’s watch it from different angles:





This is not the first time that the Biebs has fallen off the stage this year during a performance, and he joins a long line of illustrious musicians to have done so.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.