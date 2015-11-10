Justin Bieber reveals how it feels to have a really private photo -- that you didn't even know was taken -- go viral

Getty Images Justin Bieber at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Justin Bieber, one of the most famous pop stars on the planet, knows a thing or two about how to handle paparazzi.

But he was caught off-guard when, while vacationing in Bora Bora, a photographer manager to capture images of him fully nude.

“I think I wasn’t really looking out for them,” he told Ellen DeGeneres of the paparazzi on her talk show Monday. He was in a private bungalow at the time, and he says the photographer must have been in a boat that he didn’t spot.

The nude photos reached the rest of the world within a couple days. Bieber described what it was like to find them for himself online after his manager Scooter Braun notified him.

“Scooter hit me. ‘Hey, I hate to tell you this, but your penis is on the Internet.’ I was like, ‘What?'” Bieber said. “The first thing I saw was the censored one and it had the black thing over it, and I’m like, oh my goodness, I don’t know what this is going to look like. It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be.”

Now it’s over, and Bieber can smile about it. And he has plenty else to be happy about. He has two new songs on the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. One is sitting just below the ultimate chart-topper, Adele.

Watch the interview on “Ellen” below:

