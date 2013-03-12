How Justin Bieber Turned Into A Notorious Bad Boy

Photo: Instagram.com/JustinBieber
At just 19 years old, Justin Bieber has already won seven American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, 10 MTV Awards, has been nominated for two Grammys, and was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal by the Prime Minister of Canada.But with great success at such a young age, can also come trouble.
Earlier this year, photos of Bieber allegedly smoking weed hit the internet and he’s already had his fair share of run-ins with paparazzi.
From a break-up with Selena Gomez to his new controversial friendship with Lil Twist, see where Bieber may have stepped off course.
1994: Justin Drew Bieber was born in Ontario, Canada. His mother was just 17 years old when she became pregnant and raised Bieber as a single mother in low-income housing. He keeps in touch with his father, who has two other children.
Bieber's popularity on YouTube began to rise as his mum, Pattie Mallette, continued to upload videos of her son singing covers of various R&B songs.
2008: Scooter Braun, a former marketing executive of So So Def, clicked on one of Bieber's 2007 videos by accident. Impressed, he tracked Bieber down and flew him to Atlanta to record demo tapes.
2008: A week after arriving, Bieber sang for Usher in a recording studio parking lot. The 13-year-old was soon signed to Raymond Braun Media Group (RBMG), a joint venture between Braun and Usher.
2008: Bieber sang for L.A. Reid of Island Def Jam Music Group. Reid signed Bieber to Island Records, resulting in a joint venture between RBMG and Island Records.
2008: Bieber and his mum moved to Atlanta temporarily — also the home of Usher and Braun— to record and get counseling. Braun officially became Bieber's manager.
2010: That summer, Bieber became the most-searched-for celebrity on the Internet. He became the most-viewed music video on YouTube and accounted for three per cent of all traffic on Twitter.
2011: Bieber and and girlfriend Selena Gomez go public with their romance at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.
2011: Bieber was ranked No. 2 on the Forbes list of Best-Paid Celebrities under 30, having earned $53 million in a 12-month period.
2012: Bieber was pulled over on the Ventura Freeway for driving at a speed of over 100 miles per hour.
2012: Bieber accepts the Diamond Jubilee medal by Canadian Prime Minister, Stephen Harper, wearing overalls.
January 2013: Bieber and Gomez have a reported blow out fight over New Year's and are on-and-off for the next few months, eventually calling it quits.
March 7, 2013: Meanwhile, stateside, Lil Twist crashed Bieber's Fisker Karma (an 18th birthday gift from Scooter Braun and Usher) into cement poles at a San Fernando Valley liquor store and fled the scene.
