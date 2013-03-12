How Justin Bieber Turned Into A Notorious Bad Boy

Bieber has been hanging out with some controversial characters since his split from Selena Gomez.

Photo: Instagram.com/JustinBieber

At just 19 years old, Justin Bieber has already won seven American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, 10 MTV Awards, has been nominated for two Grammys, and was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal by the Prime Minister of Canada.But with great success at such a young age, can also come trouble.



Earlier this year, photos of Bieber allegedly smoking weed hit the internet and he’s already had his fair share of run-ins with paparazzi.

From a break-up with Selena Gomez to his new controversial friendship with Lil Twist, see where Bieber may have stepped off course.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.