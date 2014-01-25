How Justin Bieber Turned Into A Notorious Bad Boy

At just 19 years old, Justin Bieber has already won seven American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, 10 MTV Awards, has been nominated for two Grammys, andwas awarded theQueen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medalby the Prime Minister of Canada.
But with great success at such a young age, can also come trouble.
On Thursday, the pop star was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drag racing during a wild night out in Miami. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg with his recent run-ins with the law.
From a break-up with Selena Gomez to controversial new friendships, see where Bieber may have stepped off course.
1994: Justin Drew Bieber was born in Ontario, Canada. His mother was just 17 years old when she became pregnant and raised Bieber as a single mother in low-income housing. He is still close with his father, who has two other children.
(video provider='youtube' id='gSA1Gytz-Os' size='xlarge' align='center')
2007: At age 12, Bieber sang Ne-Yo's 'So Sick' for a local singing competition and placed second. His mum posted a video of the performance on YouTube.
(video provider='youtube' id='csymVmm1xTw' size='xlarge' align='center')
Bieber's popularity on YouTube began to rise as his mum, Pattie Mallette, continued to upload videos of her son singing covers of various R&B songs.
2008: Scooter Braun, a former marketing executive of So So Def, clicked on one of Bieber's 2007 videos by accident. Impressed, he tracked Bieber down and flew him to Atlanta to record demo tapes.
2008: A week after arriving, Bieber sang for Usher in a recording studio parking lot. The 13-year-old was soon signed to Raymond Braun Media Group (RBMG), a joint venture between Braun and Usher.
2008: Bieber sang for L.A. Reid of Island Def Jam Music Group. Reid signed Bieber to Island Records, resulting in a joint venture between RBMG and Island Records.
2008: Bieber and his mum moved to Atlanta temporarily -- also the home of Usher and Braun -- to record and get counseling. Braun officially became Bieber's manager.
2009: Bieber released his first extended play, 'My World.' It certified Platinum in the U.S. and Double Platinum in both Canada and the U.K. The kid was a hit.
2010: Bieber became the most-searched-for celebrity on the Internet. He became the most-viewed music video on YouTube and accounted for 3% of all traffic on Twitter.
2010: Bieber publicly goes through puberty and is forced to address his changing voice: 'It cracks. Like every teenage boy, I'm dealing with it and I have the best vocal coach in the world. (...) Some of the notes I hit on 'Baby' I can't hit anymore. We have to lower the key when I sing live.'
2011: Bieber and and girlfriend Selena Gomez go public with their romance at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.
2011: The film 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never' was released on February 11. Directed by Jon Chu, it's a 3-D part-biopic, part-concert film that raked in $US12.4 million opening day and has since earned $US98.5 million worldwide.
2011: Bieber was ranked No. 2 on the Forbes list of Best-Paid Celebrities under 30, having earned $US53 million in a 12-month period.
2012: Bieber purchased a $US6.5 million, 10,000-square-foot mansion on 1.3 acres in Calabasas, Calif.
2012: Bieber was pulled over on the Ventura Freeway for driving at a speed of over 100 miles per hour.
2012: His third studio album, 'Believe,' was released by Island Records. Marking a musical departure from his teen pop sound, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming his fourth No. 1 album.
January 2013: Bieber and Gomez have a reported blow out fight over New Year's and are on-and-off for the next few months, eventually calling it quits.
2013: Bieber shows off his latest tattoo on Instagram. 'My grandfather always took me to the stratford culliton every friday night this is for u Grampa.'
March 5, 2013: Bieber outraged fans after arriving on stage nearly two hours late for a sold-out show at London's O2 Arena. He was later greeted by 'boos' from the crowd of young kids and angry parents.
March 7, 2013: But he's ok! He posted this shirtless photo of himself from the hospital, with the caption: 'Gettin better listening to Janice Joplin.'
March 8, 2013: Bieber nearly attacks paparazzi in London, yelling at them: 'I'll beat the (bleep) out of you!'
March 11, 2013: Bieber cancels a concert in Portugal. 'Due to unforeseen circumstances we have been forced to cancel the show scheduled for March 12.'
July 2013: Video surfaces of Bieber peeing in a restaurant kitchen and yelling an obscenity at a photo of Bill Clinton.
January 2014: Justin allegedly committed a vicious egg attack on his Calabasas neighbour's home. He could be charged with a Felony.
January 2014: Justin is arrested for DUI and drag racing in Miami, Fl. but manages to smile for his mugshot.
