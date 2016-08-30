All the adorable pictures of Justin Bieber's puppy that he doesn't want you to see

Two weeks ago, after a dramatic battle with Beliebers over whether he should continue dating his girlfriend Sofia Richie, Justin Bieber quit Instagram.

This morning, it looks like he changed his mind. The Biebs was resurrected! He started posting pictures and videos of his dog, a Chow Chow named Todd, on Instagram. And, surprise surprise, they were cute.

But it looks like Bieber didn’t mean to return to Instagram. “Still no Instagram it was an accident,” he said on Twitter. He shut down his Instagram account again. In a single moment, the videos of Todd disappeared.

Luckily, we saved some stills. Here are the pictures of Todd that Justin Bieber doesn’t want you to see.

First, here’s Bieber cuddling with Todd.

Look at that cute little tongue!

He’s so loyal.

He’s up way past his bedtime.

He’s so fluffy!

Fortunately, Todd may have his own Instagram account with more pictures, which will hopefully continue to update.

fredo found me A photo posted by Todd (@toddisdope) on Aug 29, 2016 at 9:51am PDT



Richie’s own account also has a picture of Todd on it, which is no doubt maddening to many of Bieber’s fans. Todd is yet another Bieber loyalist who has decided to side with Richie.

Mornings with Todd? A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Aug 29, 2016 at 8:23am PDT





