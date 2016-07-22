Justin Bieber is teasing his new single by sending lyrics to fans

Justin Bieber is preparing to release a new single called “Cold Water” — and he’s been sharing the lyrics directly with fans on Twitter, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The song, which is a collaboration between Bieber, Major Lazer, and MØ, is dropping tonight, but Bieber has been promoting it since May. It will be his first offering since last November’s “Purpose,” which was his sixth number-one album in the US.

Earlier this week, Bieber generated even more hype by direct messaging some of the song’s lyrics to fans on Twitter who used the hashtag #ColdWater2Days. Here’s one Belieber’s screenshot of the DMs:

Bieber also tweeted a GIF of himself jumping into some presumably cold water, revealing what appears to be even more lyrics to the song:

If you feel you’re sinking, I will jump right over, into cold, cold water for you pic.twitter.com/q0LIdDX34S

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 20, 2016

Stay tuned to the singer’s Twitter for more.

