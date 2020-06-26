Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million lawsuit against 2 women over 'factually impossible' sexual assault allegations

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Justin Bieber is suing both women for defamation.

Justin Bieber is taking legal action against two women who have accused him of sexual assault on Twitter.

In documents obtained by People, Bieber’s lawyers say the allegations are “outrageous lies” and “factually impossible.”

Bieber has denied a claim from a woman identified only as “Danielle” on Twitter, who accused him of assaulting her in a Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, in 2014.

“I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location,” he tweeted on Sunday.

A second woman who called herself “Kadi” on Twitter claimed that Bieber sexually assaulted her in a New York hotel room on May 5, 2015.

Bieber is reportedly suing both women in a defamation lawsuit for a combined total of $US20 million – $US10 million each.

Representatives for Bieber did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In legal documents obtained by People, Bieber’s lawyers call the allegations “outrageous lies” and “factually impossible.” The documents show that Bieber is suing both women, who remain anonymous aside from the names they went by on social media, Danielle and Kadi, for a combined total of $US20 million – $US10 million each.

On Saturday, an anonymous post on Twitter purporting to be from a woman named Danielle accused Bieber of sexually assaulting her on March 9, 2014, at The Four Seasons Hotel after a music event in Austin, Texas.

Bieber responded to the allegation in a series of tweets on Sunday, writing: “In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

Bieber has also denied a second allegation from “Kadi,” who tweeted that Bieber sexually assaulted her in a New York hotel room on May 5, 2015.

I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

The legal documents obtained by People state: “The allegations are factually impossible, revealing and evidencing beyond any doubt that her social media post and allegations are a complete fabrication, an elaborate hoax.”

According to the documents, Bieber said that while he did attend the event, he went to a private after-party until 4 a.m., and then went to a hot dog stand. The documents said that “Kadi” is a superfan who is “desperate to meet him and desperate for his attention and for fame.”

The filing states: “The detailed narrative and Defamatory Kadi Accusations are fabricated malicious lies. Bieber did not sexually assault Kadi, or anyone else, in a hotel room in New York, on the night of May 4, 2015, early AM of May 5, 2015.”

Bieber had also posted receipts from an Airbnb in response to the claims from “Danielle,” and said that his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez was with him when he performed at Austin’s SXSW festival.

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Of this incident, the documents said: “Danielle fabricated her sexual encounter with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel because it was publicly reported that Bieber had dinner at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014 and presumed that Bieber was at the hotel because of the public reports of him dining at the restaurant.”

“However, even though Bieber went to the restaurant, he did NOT stay at the Four Seasons Hotel.”

